Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.80. 65,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 93,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70.

Glucose Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

