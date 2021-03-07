GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Truist

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

