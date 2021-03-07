Golden State Equity Partners Invests $9 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,995,000. Apple accounts for 6.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.