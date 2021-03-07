Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $28.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $29.13 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $217.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,611. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,400.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,939,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,691,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,239 shares of company stock worth $27,304,071 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

