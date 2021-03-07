Gordon A. Walker Purchases 1,743 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,748.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

