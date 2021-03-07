Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

