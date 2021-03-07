Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

