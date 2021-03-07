GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 million and the highest is $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 459,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,570. The stock has a market cap of $460.10 million and a PE ratio of -171.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

