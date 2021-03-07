Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.28

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.28 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 139.30 ($1.82). Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 14,025 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £240.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.28.

In related news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

