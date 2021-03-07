Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of GO opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $452,424.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

