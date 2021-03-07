Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Groupon stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,718,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

