Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits Market Cap of $7.93 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $84,425.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for $22.16 or 0.00043620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00792397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,986 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com.

Growth DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.