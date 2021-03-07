Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) Insider Acquires A$160,150.00 in Stock

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) insider Estienne De Klerk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of A$160,150.00 ($114,392.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.90.

Get Growthpoint Properties Australia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Growthpoint Properties Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.