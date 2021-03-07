Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, Santander cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.