Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GYPHQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Get Gryphon Gold alerts:

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.