GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.19 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,046,529 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

