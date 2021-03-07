Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 35,885 DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DURECT by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 292,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.05 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $416.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

