Head-To-Head Survey: Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Rakuten’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $7.17 billion 0.29 -$84.00 million ($0.10) -25.25 Rakuten $11.60 billion 1.31 -$293.37 million ($0.22) -48.14

Outokumpu Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outokumpu Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outokumpu Oyj and Rakuten, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 2 2 4 0 2.25 Rakuten 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rakuten shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Rakuten’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj -1.68% -3.75% -1.59% Rakuten -6.39% -12.67% -0.89%

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats Rakuten on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing. This segment also offers investment services, such as Rakuten Capita; and E-book services, including, Rakuten Kobo, as well as manages professional sports teams, such as Rakuten Eagles and Vissel Kobe. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and asset-based financial services, such as Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and Rakuten Life and General Insurance. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, which offers mobile virtual network operator services; Rakuten Viber, which provides messaging and VoIP services; Rakuten Communications; and Rakuten Energy, which provides electricity and energy-related services and solutions. It also offers Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service that provides the delivery of organic produce, as well as operates an online organic produce store. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

