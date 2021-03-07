HedgeTrade Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,113.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $382.01 million and $59,113.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002975 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00047511 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018516 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

