Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $233.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

