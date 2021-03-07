Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140,729 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 438,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 769.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 218,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $5.85 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $881.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

