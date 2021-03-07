HelloGold 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. HelloGold has a market cap of $495,516.20 and $3.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00784022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041686 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold.

