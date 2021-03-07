Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.27 ($107.37).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.51. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

