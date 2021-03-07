Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

HCCI stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $673.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

