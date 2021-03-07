Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,476 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

