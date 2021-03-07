Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

