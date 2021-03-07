HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the January 28th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HXPLF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.73. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

