Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hibbett Sports updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $58.00 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

