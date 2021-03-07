HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,157 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 185,817 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 24,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

