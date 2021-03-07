HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

