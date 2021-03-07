HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.