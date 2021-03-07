HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Shares of ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

