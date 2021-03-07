HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in American Water Works by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

