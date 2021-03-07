HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $74.00 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

