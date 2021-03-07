HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,473 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.95. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

