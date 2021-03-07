HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,368 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nelnet worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

NNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE NNI opened at $76.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

