HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

