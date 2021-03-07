HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PHG stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

