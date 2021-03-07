HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 129,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

