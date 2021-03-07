HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $237.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.