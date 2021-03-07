Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of HLT opened at $122.87 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,099. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

