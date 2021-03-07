HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in February

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

HLTRF opened at $14.63 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

