Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 5.8%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 840,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 255,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

HOLI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $868.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 301,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 184,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

