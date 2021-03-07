Holo (HOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110.05 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $514.39 million and $110.05 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00784661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,932,356,636 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars.

