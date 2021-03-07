Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $180.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

