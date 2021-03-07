Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit’s (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit’s (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 8th. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Unit has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

