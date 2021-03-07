Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Iberdrola stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

