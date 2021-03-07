iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.13% of iCAD worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

