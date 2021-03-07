IDEX Price Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. IDEX has a market cap of $41.64 million and $1.35 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00791675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

