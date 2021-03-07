Idle Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $235,423.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $10.32 or 0.00020419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.00469874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00067872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00081042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.03 or 0.00462844 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,193,605 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.